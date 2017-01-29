› Home ›
Second-seeded Panthers dominate Montgomery
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/25/2017 - 11:53pm
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — No. 2 seed Lincoln Preparatory School pulled away and never looked back Friday night in Class 1A boys basketball action at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
The Panthers outscored Montgomery 26-6 in the opening stanza en route to a 67-26 win over the Tigers.
Chanse Robinson led Lincoln Prep with 19 points while adding nine rebounds and a steal.
The Panthers also received 15 points, four boards, four steals and a blocked shot from Tylan Dean while Kae Williams added seven points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.
