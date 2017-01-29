  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Second-seeded Panthers dominate Montgomery

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/25/2017 - 11:53pm
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Chanse Robinson (with ball) poured in 19 points Friday night to lead Lincoln Preparatory School to a win over Montgomery in Class 1A boys basketball playoff action at the the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

GRAMBLING — No. 2 seed Lincoln Preparatory School pulled away and never looked back Friday night in Class 1A boys basketball action at the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

The Panthers outscored Montgomery 26-6 in the opening stanza en route to a 67-26 win over the Tigers.

Chanse Robinson led Lincoln Prep with 19 points while adding nine rebounds and a steal.

The Panthers also received 15 points, four boards, four steals and a blocked shot from Tylan Dean while Kae Williams added seven points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

