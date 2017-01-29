  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Basketball Bearcats beat Dutchtown

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/25/2017 - 11:51pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
022617 RHS Dodson C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Terrance Dodson (2) led the Bearcats with 18 points Friday night as Ruston High School defeated Dutchtown 54-45 in Class 5A boys playoff opening-round action at the RHS Boys Gym.

Ruston High went old school Friday night to secure a first-round Class 5A boys basketball playoff win at the RHS Gym.

The Bearcats used a four corners, stall offense in the fourth quarter to chew up the clock and seal a 54-45 win over the Griffins to move on to the second round.

“We just worked the clock to get the win,” said RHS coach Theodis Johnson. “We needed this win badly. This is a good win for us.”

The victory didn’t come easy.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share