Basketball Bearcats beat Dutchtown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/25/2017 - 11:51pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High went old school Friday night to secure a first-round Class 5A boys basketball playoff win at the RHS Gym.
The Bearcats used a four corners, stall offense in the fourth quarter to chew up the clock and seal a 54-45 win over the Griffins to move on to the second round.
“We just worked the clock to get the win,” said RHS coach Theodis Johnson. “We needed this win badly. This is a good win for us.”
The victory didn’t come easy.
