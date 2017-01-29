› Home ›
NCLAC to host juried art exhibit for Tech
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/25/2017 - 9:55pm
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council recently announce its second juried exhibition for Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University students.
The juror, Charlie Meeds, is the former Ruston High School Talented Art Teacher.
His students have won numerous awards at the high school level.
Meeds is widely known and respected throughout this area, according to NCLAC.
Meeds has a background in classical drawing, specializing in portraiture. He currently teaches a life drawing class at Frame of Mind in Ruston.
