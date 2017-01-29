› Home ›
What I found over the river, through the woods
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/25/2017 - 9:53pm
Jeremy Asher
On a recent trip to the Dallas area, my family detoured from our Interstate 20 route to Henderson.
My grandmother, Grammy Asher, as she is known to those in our family, has been living there in an assisted living facility for the last year or so.
Since we weren’t able to see her at Christmas, we made a special trip to visit her last week.
We did not call ahead to tell her we were coming, just in case the visit had to be canceled for some reason.
