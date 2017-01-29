  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Police seek possible impersonator

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 12:08pm
Citizen reports being stopped Tuesday on Celebrity Drive
Staff Report

Ruston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who may be impersonating a police officer.

Police received a complaint Wednesday from a citizen reporting they had been stopped early Tuesday afternoon on Celebrity Drive by a black male identifying himself as a police officer.

The man approached the citizen’s vehicle stating the citizen had been speeding, Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said in a statement issued Thursday.

