› Home ›
Police seek possible impersonator
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 12:08pm
in
Citizen reports being stopped Tuesday on Celebrity Drive
Staff Report
Ruston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who may be impersonating a police officer.
Police received a complaint Wednesday from a citizen reporting they had been stopped early Tuesday afternoon on Celebrity Drive by a black male identifying himself as a police officer.
The man approached the citizen’s vehicle stating the citizen had been speeding, Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said in a statement issued Thursday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos