UL board backs GSU nursing program
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 12:00pm
Board of Regents next to review proposal
Derek J. Amaya
Grambling State University’s nursing program is one step closer to reinstatement.
The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to approve a Letter of Intent for the undergraduate degree program that was lost in 2015.
“We’re elated and grateful that the UL system decided to approve and endorse a new GSU undergraduate program,” said GSU president Rick Gallot. “The committee has asked good questions, and we respect their focused inquiries to make sure we’re on the right track.
