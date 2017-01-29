  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Sense of Place gallery moves to City Hall

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:54am
Leader News Service

The North Central Louisiana Arts Council recently announced an exhibit of the top twelve photographic images from the 2016 exhibition “A Sense of Place: Contemporary Images of Lincoln Parish.”

Each photograph displayed has received a Juror’s Purchase Award.

The photographs are displayed in City Hall just outside the Mayor’s office.

The top twelve photographs are now the property of NCLAC and will be displayed in different venues in the future.

In addition, the images have been reproduced and made into sets of postcards titled, “Postcards From the Parish.”

