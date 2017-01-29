› Home ›
Medical illustration exhibit, auction at Tech to showcase student works
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:53am
in
Leader News Service
Faculty from Louisiana Tech University’s School of Design, School of Biological Sciences and Biomedical Engineering program will showcase the digital art of their students at the 2nd Annual Student Digital Painting Art Exhibit and Auction, March 10 at the F.J. Taylor Visual Art Center Gallery on the campus of Louisiana Tech.
The exhibit will open at 6:30 p.m. and feature the digital illustrations of 18 talented Tech students in their ART 320: Digital Painting course.
