BGC creates bright futures

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:43am
in
Heather Small Hawley
“To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
That is the mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
That goal is also held in our local club here in Ruston — the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Louisiana.
It’s members come from all over the parish and bring with them a wish to learn and grow as leaders.
If you don’t know a lot about the club, I encourage you to learn all you can and help this organization reach its goal.
