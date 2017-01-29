› Home ›
Prevent spam calls, emails
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:41am
Rick Hohlt
Everyone receives electronic spam.
Whether it be through telephone or email, spam is an every day annoyance that can have major affects if one were to agree to their demands.
The Ruston Police Department is warning citizens about a new telephone spam tax scheme that asks for money to fulfill a police warrant.
The calls mentioned ask for either credit card numbers or a money order to fulfill that warrant.
Never give any personal information or monetary information when receiving these types of phone calls.
There are serious consequences when one gives information like this.
