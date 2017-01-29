› Home ›
Tech baseball to play at UTA
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:39am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech will leave the comforts of the Love Shack for the first time this season, as the Bulldogs hit the road for a three game road series with UT-Arlington.
The Diamond ‘Dogs enter the weekend with a 4-0 record, coming off of a thrilling 4-2 victory over Little Rock on Wednesday night at J.C. Love Field.
The win marked an NCAA-leading 14th consecutive victory at the Love Shack.
UT-Arlington is coming off of their biggest challenge of the season, having faced No. 1 TCU on Tuesday night. The Mavs held an early lead over TCU, but ultimately fell 7-2.
