Lady Techster Invitational to start
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:38am
For the second time in three weekends, the Louisiana Tech Lady Techster softball team will host a home tournament as head coach Mark Montgomery and Co. welcome McNeese State, Sam Houston State, Northern Iowa and Grambling State for a three-day, 10-game event starting Friday at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Admission for the tournament is $20 for all-tournament pass for adults ($10 for youth 17-years-and-under) and $10 for a single day pass ($5 for youth 17-years-old and under).
