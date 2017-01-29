› Home ›
Boys prep playoffs begin tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:36am
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School is the No. 8 seed in Class 5A and will begin postseason play at home as the Bearcats play host to No. 25 Dutchtown at 7 p.m. today in the RHS Boys Gym.
Tickets for that game will cost $7.
Cedar Creek earned the No. 15 seed in Div. IV and for the first time in nearly 30 years will begin the playoffs at home as the Cougars play host to No. 18 Catholic-Point Coupee at 6 p.m. today.
Lincoln Preparatory School is the No. 2 seed in Class 1A and will host 31st-seed Montgomery at 6 p.m.today.
In Class B, both Simsboro and Choudrant will start with home games.
