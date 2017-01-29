› Home ›
Lincoln Prep, Creek girls eliminated
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:35am
T. Scott Boatright
ARCADIA — Lincoln Preparatory School, the ninth-seed in Class 1A, pushed defending state champion and top-seeded Arcadia to the brink of elimination Thursday night before the Lady Hornets escaped with a 51-49 win to move on to the semifinals of the state tournament next week in Hammond.
Jesse Anderson led the Lady Panthers with13 points and five rebounds while Jade Anderson added 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Lincoln Prep also received nine points and six steals from Tia Ford and eight points from Alexis Perkins.
