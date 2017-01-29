  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Defense stymies Mean Green

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:33am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech’s Alexus Malone scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Techsters to a 65-49 win over North Texas.

Alexus Malone scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Louisiana Tech held North Texas to only 25 percent shooting in the second half as the Lady Techsters defeated the Mean Green 65-49 Thursday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech (16-11, 11-5 Conference USA) won its sixth straight game, the longest winning streak since the 2010-11 Lady Techsters won 14 straight on their way to the NCAA Tournament. The victory also snapped a five-game winning streak for North Texas (11-15, 8-7 C-USA).

