Dunkin’ Dogs down Mean Green, 85-67
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:16am
Leader Sports Service
DENTON, Texas — After suffering losses each of the last two seasons to North Texas at the Super Pit, Louisiana Tech was able to break the curse on Thursday night as the Bulldogs downed the Mean Green by a score of 85-67.
With the win, Tech (21-8, 13-3 Conference USA) extended its season-best winning streak to seven while also securing a first round bye in the C-USA Tournament for a fourth straight year.
