  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dunkin’ Dogs down Mean Green, 85-67

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 11:16am
in
Leader Sports Service

DENTON, Texas — After suffering losses each of the last two seasons to North Texas at the Super Pit, Louisiana Tech was able to break the curse on Thursday night as the Bulldogs downed the Mean Green by a score of 85-67.

With the win, Tech (21-8, 13-3 Conference USA) extended its season-best winning streak to seven while also securing a first round bye in the C-USA Tournament for a fourth straight year.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share