Professor receives state professionalism award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/23/2017 - 11:39am
Leader News Service
Norman Pumphrey, associate professor of civil engineering and program chair of construction engineering technology at Louisiana Tech University, has received the 2017 Professional Engineer Faculty Professionalism Award from the Louisiana Engineering Foundation.
The award, which seeks to recognize faculty who encourage their colleagues and who benefit their students and the profession with the promotion of professionalism within their universities, was presented to Pumphrey at the 21st Joint Engineering Societies Conference held recently in Lafayette.
