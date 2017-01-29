› Home ›
BPCC announces ‘The Game’s Afoot’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/23/2017 - 11:31am
in
Leader News Service
The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players announce the next show in their season, “The Game’s Afoot” by Ken Ludwig.
“The Game’s Afoot” received the Mystery Writers of America Edgar Award for the best play 2012.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 9-11 and March 16-18, and at 2 pm. March 12 and 19, in the Performing Arts Theatre (Building C) on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City.
Ray Scott Crawford, dean of Communication and Performing Arts and professor of Theatre, will direct this mystery show.
