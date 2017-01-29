› Home ›
Millennials active, changing area
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/23/2017 - 11:25am
in
Derek J. Amaya
When Mardi Gras rolls around, Ruston knows how to celebrate.
The holiday typically more associated with New Orleans has grown exponentially across the Interstate 20 corridor within the last decade.
Lincoln Parish celebrates by gathering all the nonprofits housed in the Dixie Center for the Arts to host an annual Krewe of Allegro Ball and Silent Auction, an event that raises funds for the Dixie Center’s Sustaining Building Fund.
What the event does well is preserve the Mardi Gras culture while at the same time creating a unique environment only true in Ruston with a creative twist.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos