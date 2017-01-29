› Home ›
BGC honors outstanding local youth
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/23/2017 - 11:23am
Rick Hohlt
With each name called during the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Louisiana, the anticipation in the crowd grew.
When the list was complete — 10 names in total — a hush feel over the onlookers. The boys and girls, ranging from elementary school to high school, shuffled their feet under the weight of the stares.
However, Eldonta Osborne, chief executive officer of the BGCNCL, quickly took the stage to answer the question everyone had gathered to ask — which three club members would be this year’s Youth of the Year.
