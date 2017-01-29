› Home ›
Science Fair winners announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/23/2017 - 11:17am
in
Cypress Springs
Third grade news
The third graders had an awesome time experiencing Mardi Gras. Their annual parade will be awesome. It will be at 1 p.m. on Friday. The fourth and fifth grade schoolmates, parents and teachers enjoyed seeing our floats and catching the beads.
Fourth grade news
The fourth grade faculty, staff and students at Cypress Springs Elementary are truly going the distance. Students are progressing academically. Their current subject matters are Greek mythology, immigration, fractions and weather.
