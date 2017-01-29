› Home ›
Girls’ playoffs to resume today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/23/2017 - 11:10am
Leader Sports Service
Girls prep playoff action resumes today with Mary Tayllor Fuqua (23, above) and the Cedar Creek Lady Cougars, the No. 9 seed in Division IV, playing at No. 8 seed Lafayette-Christian at 6:30 p.m. today. In Class 1A, Lincoln Prep will continue its postseason march as the ninth-seeded Lady Panthers play at top-seeded Arcadia at 6:30 p.m. New Living Word, the No. 7 seed in Div. IV, has a quarterfinals bye and will being its postseason on Monday in semifinals play in Hammond. Photo by DARRELL JAMES
