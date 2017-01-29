  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Girls’ playoffs to resume today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/23/2017 - 11:10am
in
Leader Sports Service
022317 Creek Fuqua C.jpg

Girls prep playoff action resumes today with Mary Tayllor Fuqua (23, above) and the Cedar Creek Lady Cougars, the No. 9 seed in Division IV, playing at No. 8 seed Lafayette-Christian at 6:30 p.m. today. In Class 1A, Lincoln Prep will continue its postseason march as the ninth-seeded Lady Panthers play at top-seeded Arcadia at 6:30 p.m. New Living Word, the No. 7 seed in Div. IV, has a quarterfinals bye and will being its postseason on Monday in semifinals play in Hammond. Photo by DARRELL JAMES

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share