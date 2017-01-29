  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs defeat UALR

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/23/2017 - 11:09am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - Casey Sullivan started on the mound for Louisiana Tech Wednesday night, giving up three hits and no runs with three strikeouts in the Bulldogs’ home win over the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Thanks to a scoreboard clearing home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, Louisiana Tech pushed their home winning streak to an NCAA-leading 14 games.

Raphael Gladu was the hero of the night as the senior blasted the 3-1 offer from Little Rock left-hander Cole Osburn onto the train tracks that rest beyond the right field wall, a three-run shot that put Louisiana Tech back ahead 4-2.

