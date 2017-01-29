› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs defeat UALR
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/23/2017 - 11:09am
Leader Sports Service
Thanks to a scoreboard clearing home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, Louisiana Tech pushed their home winning streak to an NCAA-leading 14 games.
Raphael Gladu was the hero of the night as the senior blasted the 3-1 offer from Little Rock left-hander Cole Osburn onto the train tracks that rest beyond the right field wall, a three-run shot that put Louisiana Tech back ahead 4-2.
