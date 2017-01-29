› Home ›
RPD warns against new phone scam
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/22/2017 - 12:52pm
in
Leader News Service
The Ruston Police Department is warning citizens of a new telephone scam that asks for personal information and money.
The calls are a new variation of a tax scam that asks for payments using credit card numbers or to send money electronically that satisfies an arrest warrant, RPD Deputy Chief Clint Williams said.
“Do not give them your personal or credit card information and do not send them money electronically,” he said.
Report these scams by calling RPD at 255-4141.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos