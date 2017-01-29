› Home ›
Youth of the Year recognized
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/22/2017 - 12:51pm
in
D’Anthony Lyons to represent entire club at the state level in March
Heather Small Hawley
The crowd gathered in the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center erupted in applause as the 2017 Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Louisiana named the three Youth of the Year Tuesday — Joran Parker, Chilaydrien Newton and D’Anthony Lyons.
Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys and Girls Club member can receive, board President Drake Mills said.
