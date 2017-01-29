  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Youth of the Year recognized

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/22/2017 - 12:51pm
in
D’Anthony Lyons to represent entire club at the state level in March
Heather Small Hawley
022217 BGC C.jpg
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY - On Tuesday evening, three Boys and Girls Club members were selected as Youth of the Year. From left, are Joran Parker, D’Anthony Lyons and Chilaydrien Newton. D’Anthony will represent the entire club at the state level in March.

The crowd gathered in the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center erupted in applause as the 2017 Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Louisiana named the three Youth of the Year Tuesday — Joran Parker, Chilaydrien Newton and D’Anthony Lyons.

Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys and Girls Club member can receive, board President Drake Mills said.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share