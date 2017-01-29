› Home ›
Ruston Master Gardeners to hold Daffodil Seminar
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/22/2017 - 12:06pm
in
Leader News Service
The North Central Louisiana Master Gardeners will hold their fifth annual seminar on March 4 from 8 a.m. until noon at Lomax Hall of Louisiana Tech University.
The theme for this year’s seminar is “Daffodils: Bring Your Best Buds.”
Admission is $15 at the door. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and speakers will begin at 8:30 a.m. There will be door prizes and refreshments.
In addition to the featured speakers, two special events will be held.
