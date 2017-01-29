  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

DART responds to female homicide ranking

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/22/2017 - 12:05pm
in
Terrie Queen Autrey
Terrie Queen Autrey.jpg

Editor’s note: This is the second column in a two-part series on Louisiana ranking No. 2 in the nation for female homicides.

On Monday, I shared the troubling new information that Louisiana now ranks No. 2 in the nation for female homicides, and that in the vast majority of these cases, the victims were the wives, common law wives, ex-wives, or girlfriends of the killer.

When I read this new report, I was filled with certainty that DART is vital to our community. Our purpose, inscribed on every piece of literature we distribute, is “helping keep families safe.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share