Town Hall: Time to talk and listen
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/22/2017 - 11:59am
Nancy Bergeron
It’s good when groups get together to talk about themselves. That way everybody becomes a bit more familiar with everybody else, and presumably, with what the other folks are doing.
Such was the premise of the recent two-hour-long Lincoln Parish United Town Hall Meeting. The annual Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce event is designed to allow government, education, business and law enforcement agencies about 10 minutes each to update the public on what each group did the previous year and their plans for the year to come.
