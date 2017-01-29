› Home ›
Student shows how to volunteer
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/22/2017 - 11:40am
in
Rick Hohlt
Once again, Lincoln Parish has a reason to be proud of one of its own students.
Cedar Creek School junior Anna Katherine Tollett, 16, was named one of the state’s top two youth volunteers of 2017 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.
Anna is one of only two recognized in the state.
Anna will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. in May as a result of being a state honoree.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos