Lady Techsters to face SLU on softball field today
Wed, 02/22/2017
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech returns home following a six-game road against P5 programs to host Southeastern Louisiana at 4 p.m. today at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.
Tech (7-4) posted impressive wins over Big 10 foe Indiana and previously-undefeated SEC foe South Carolina this past weekend at the Texas Invitational which also included a pair of one-run losses to the host Longhorns and the Gamecocks.
