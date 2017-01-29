  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters to face SLU on softball field today

Louisiana Tech softball coach Mark Montgomery, right, and his Lady Techsters will play host to Southestern Louisiana at 4 p.m. today.

Louisiana Tech returns home following a six-game road against P5 programs to host Southeastern Louisiana at 4 p.m. today at the Lady Techster Softball Complex.

Tech (7-4) posted impressive wins over Big 10 foe Indiana and previously-undefeated SEC foe South Carolina this past weekend at the Texas Invitational which also included a pair of one-run losses to the host Longhorns and the Gamecocks.

