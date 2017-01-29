› Home ›
Boys prep playoff brackets released
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/22/2017 - 11:29am
All six Lincoln Parish teams to begin postseason play at home
T. Scott Boatright
After a extended wait, all six of Lincoln Parish’s boys basketball teams finally learned Tuesday how they will start their playoff seasons later this week.
Ruston High School is the No. 8 seed in Class 5A and will begin postseason play at home as the Bearcats play host to No. 25 Dutchtown at 7 p.m. Friday in the RHS Boys Gym.
Tickets for that game will cost $7.
Cedar Creek earned the No. 15 seed in Div. IV and for the first time in nearly 30 years will begin the playoffs at home as the Cougars play host to No. 18 Catholic-Point Coupee at 6 p.m. Friday.
