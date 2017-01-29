  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Cedar Creek junior named a top youth volunteer

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/21/2017 - 11:56am
in
Staff Report
022117 Volunteer Student DA C.jpg
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA - Cedar Creek School junior Anna Katerine Tollett, was named one of the state’s top two youth volunteers of 2017 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

Cedar Creek School junior Anna Katherine Tollett, 16, has been named one of Louisiana’s top two youth volunteers of 2017 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.

She is one of only two recognized in the state. Zach Morgan of Denham Springs was also selected to be honored.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share