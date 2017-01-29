› Home ›
Cedar Creek junior named a top youth volunteer
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/21/2017 - 11:56am
in
Staff Report
Cedar Creek School junior Anna Katherine Tollett, 16, has been named one of Louisiana’s top two youth volunteers of 2017 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.
She is one of only two recognized in the state. Zach Morgan of Denham Springs was also selected to be honored.
