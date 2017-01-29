› Home ›
Lady Cougars defeat Central Catholic, 55-33
Victory puts Cedar Creek in quarterfinals of Div. IV playoffs
T. Scott Boatright
Anna Larr Roberson led the way with 28 points Monday night as Cedar Creek took a second-round Div. IV girls basketball playoff win, defeating Central Catholic 55-33 at the CCS gym.
Mary Taylor Fuqua added 10 points and nine boards for the Cougars, who also received 12 points from Savannah Freeman and five points and four assists from Savannah Rojas.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Cougars coach Gene VanLandenberg said. “The student section was rocking and we had a full gym.
