Diamond ’Dogs play host to UALR today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/21/2017 - 11:28am
Leader Sports Service
Following a weekend sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Louisiana Tech returns to J.C. Love Field for a midweek tilt against Little Rock at 6 p.m. today.
This will be the first of two meetings between the Trojans and Bulldogs as Louisiana Tech is scheduled to travel to Little Rock for a matchup on April 19.
Opening weekend was a roaring success for Louisiana Tech against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bulldogs won all three games by a double-digit margin and collected their first non-conference sweep at the Love Shack since 2014.
