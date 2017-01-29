  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Diamond ’Dogs play host to UALR today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/21/2017 - 11:28am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Dalton Skelton and the Louisiana Tech Diamond ’Dogs will play host to Arkansas-Little Rock beginning at 6:30 p.m. today.

Following a weekend sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Louisiana Tech returns to J.C. Love Field for a midweek tilt against Little Rock at 6 p.m. today.

This will be the first of two meetings between the Trojans and Bulldogs as Louisiana Tech is scheduled to travel to Little Rock for a matchup on April 19.

Opening weekend was a roaring success for Louisiana Tech against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bulldogs won all three games by a double-digit margin and collected their first non-conference sweep at the Love Shack since 2014.

