Boys prep playoff brackets delayed

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/21/2017 - 11:23am
Pairings expected to be released later today following LHSAA hearing
T. Scott Boatright

Lincoln Parish prep boys basketball teams will have to wait until later today to learn who’ll they’ll face in first round playoff action on Friday.

Release of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association boys playoff brackets, expected to be released on Monday, have been delayed pending a hearing the organization will hold today.

