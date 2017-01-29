› Home ›
Spring gardening seminar sign up
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/21/2017 - 11:14am
in
Shelli Quayhagen
Do you have a best friend, a best buddy, a best bud? Someone who is loyal and dependable, as well as fun and joyful? Gardeners often think of the daffodil as our best bud (pun intended). Each year daffodils demonstrate their loyalty and dependability by popping up with little or no effort by the gardener, bringing fun and joy to our post winter surroundings. This year’s North Central Louisiana Master Gardener Spring Seminar will celebrate this special flower in an event entitled Daffodils: Bring Your Best Buds.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos