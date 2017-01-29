› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs continue success
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/21/2017 - 11:12am
Rick Hohlt
It’s considered a success marker for college basketball programs, and that’s good news for Louisiana Tech University’s men’s hoops team.
The Dunkin’ Dogs secured their fifth-straight 20-win season on Saturday as they defeated Florida International in the Thomas Assembly Center.
It’s not that it hasn’t happened before. The Bulldogs turned in nine straight 20-win seasons in their mid-1980s to mid ’90s heyday with the likes of Karl Malone and P.J. Brown leading the way.
