  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Student signs equestrian scholarship

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/20/2017 - 12:17pm
in
Derek J. Amaya

Choudrant High School senior and regional Student of the Year contestant Addison Patton signed a equestrian scholarship with Mississippi College on Friday.

Patton, who was born with cerebral palsy, said she is excited at the prospect of being able to ride as she continues her studies to obtain a degree in psychology.

“I never imagined I would be here, much less going to school on an equestrian scholarship,” she said. “It’s been a long road, but I’m happy to be able to go to college and continue riding.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share