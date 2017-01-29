› Home ›
Student signs equestrian scholarship
Choudrant High School senior and regional Student of the Year contestant Addison Patton signed a equestrian scholarship with Mississippi College on Friday.
Patton, who was born with cerebral palsy, said she is excited at the prospect of being able to ride as she continues her studies to obtain a degree in psychology.
“I never imagined I would be here, much less going to school on an equestrian scholarship,” she said. “It’s been a long road, but I’m happy to be able to go to college and continue riding.”
