› Home ›
Reporter to visit Grambling
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/20/2017 - 12:08pm
in
Story about civil rights era murder on tap
Leader News Service
Some 200 stories in the Concordia Sentinel about the 1964 death of African American Frank Morris in Ferriday earned Stanley Nelson a Pulitzer Prize finalist nomination in 2011 for Local Reporting.
Nelson’s 10-year obsession with this story began with a 2007 FBI news release on the agency’s reopening of unsolved murder cases during the civil rights era of the 1960s.
The details of his in-depth investigation into Morris’ and others’ deaths is told in his recently released book by the Louisiana State University Press, “Devils Walking: Klan Murders along the Mississippi in the 1960s.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos