› Home ›
Tech Concert Association set to raise curtain on ‘Romeo and Juliet’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/20/2017 - 12:03pm
in
American Shakespeare Center brings their Hungry Hearts Tour to Ruston
Leader News Service
The Louisiana Tech Concert Association welcomes the American Shakespeare Center’s 2016-2017 Hungry Hearts Tour for their production of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Howard Center for the Performing Arts.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos