Louisiana rises to No. 2 in the nation for female homicides

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/20/2017 - 11:58am
Terrie Queen Autrey
Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part column focusing on the increased murder rate of women. The second part of the series will run Wednesday in the Lifestyles section.

Last month, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker issued a proclamation declaring February to be Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month throughout our city, and urging school officials, churches, and families to work together to help local teens identify warning flags of abuse and empower them to develop healthy relationships.

