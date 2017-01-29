› Home ›
Honor our leaders for President’s Day
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/20/2017 - 11:50am
in
Rick Hohlt
“The welfare of our country is the great object to which our cares and efforts ought to be directed, and I shall derive great satisfaction from a cooperation with you in the pleasing though arduous task of insuring to our fellow citizens the blessings which they have a right to expect from a free, efficient and equal government.”
— George Washington
Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington — today is still officially called “Washington’s Birthday” by the federal government — President’s Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos