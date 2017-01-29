› Home ›
Tech wraps up indoor season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/20/2017 - 11:48am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech closed out the indoor portion of its season Sunday as the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters wrapped up the 2017 Conference USA Indoor Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Louisiana Tech ended the weekend in seventh place on the men’s side with 41 points, while the women finished in 13th in the competition.
