Tech golf finishes in 11th place
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/20/2017 - 11:47am
Leader Sports Service
HUMBLE, Texas — Louisiana Tech’s golf team wrapped up play at the All-American Intercollegiate Sunday after as the Bulldogs finished tied for 11th place with a three-round total of 878 (291, 291, 296) at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Felix Palson ended the weekend tied for 37th (72, 73, 74) along with senior Charles Neel White, who also led LA Tech after shooting two under par in the third and final round and 219 (75, 74, 70) for the entire tournament.
