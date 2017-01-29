› Home ›
LA Tech is clearly ‘Quarterback Country’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/20/2017 - 11:46am
O.K. Davis
Louisiana Tech University’s pipeline of outstanding quarterbacks keeps flowing.
The school that gave the football world a No. 1 NFL draftee in Terry Bradshaw and NCAA career Top 25 ranked passers in Tim Rattay and Luke McCown is currently on an impressive streak of highly successful field generals.
Since 2012, the Bulldogs have featured four such players having been chosen for prestigious individual awards within their conference in addition to compiling some of the top passing marks in the country.
