Diamond ’Dogs complete sweep of UAPB

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 02/20/2017 - 11:32am
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - Louisiana Tech Cameron Linck got the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Sunday, pitching five innings and giving up one run on two hits while striking out five batters.

Louisiana Tech (3-0) put on an offensive clinic in a 16-1 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-3) on Sunday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson, completing the opening weekend sweep of the Golden Lions.

Four Bulldogs drove in multiple runs, led by Brent Diaz who drove in three runs in the victory.

“It was a hitters’ day, you could tell that from the beginning of the ball game,” said Tech coach Lane Burroughs. “The eight-spot in the fifth inning, you don’t get that a lot, but we had it twice this weekend. I am proud of our hitters for staying locked in.”

