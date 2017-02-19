› Home ›
A sportswriter's obvious dislike for Tandy laptop
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 1:45am
in
O.K. Davis
Every now and then, usually when pondering the advances in technology, I have the urge of spewing venom toward one particular computer.
That would be the Tandy TRS-80 Model 100 sold by Radio Shack.
Every sportswriter worth his weight in unpaid parking tickets or free meals is familiar with this laptop computer.
It’s now gone to the Great Trash Pile In the Sky, save for those cost-cutting companies who may resort to now archaic ways of transmitting data.
