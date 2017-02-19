› Home ›
Bulldogs dunk Panthers, 77-61
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 1:42am
in
T. Scott Boatright
The red-hot Dunkin’ Dogs continued their late season surge as Louisiana Tech overcame a slow start to blast Florida International 77-61 before a crowd of 3,418 inside the Thomas Assembly.
It was Tech’s sixth straight win and locked down a fifth consecutive 20-win season for the Bulldogs.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos