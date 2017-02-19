  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bulldogs dunk Panthers, 77-61

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 1:42am
in
T. Scott Boatright
021917 Tech Boykins Dunk C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins goes up for one of his two big-time dunks during Saturday’s 77-61 Conference USA win — the sixth straight for the Bulldogs — against Florida International.

The red-hot Dunkin’ Dogs continued their late season surge as Louisiana Tech overcame a slow start to blast Florida International 77-61 before a crowd of 3,418 inside the Thomas Assembly.

It was Tech’s sixth straight win and locked down a fifth consecutive 20-win season for the Bulldogs.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share