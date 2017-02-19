› Home ›
Malone powers Techsters past FIU
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 1:39am
in
Leader Sports Service
MIAMI, Fla. — Alexus Malone scored a game-high 21 points and Louisiana Tech dominated on the glass as the Lady Techsters defeated Florida International 76-63 Saturday afternoon in Conference USA action as FIU Arena.
It marked the fifth straight conference win for Tech (15-11, 10-5 C-USA), marking the first time a Lady Techster team has won that many league games in a row since the 2010-11 season. Tech will maintain its fourth place position in the league standings and could move as high as third depending on the result of the Old Dominion at Charlotte game on Sunday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos