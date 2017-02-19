› Home ›
Tech softball falls to South Carolina, Texas
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 1:37am
in
Leader Sports Service
AUSTIN, Texas — Louisiana Tech dropped a pair of games Saturday afternoon as the Lady Techsters fell 4-3 to undefeated South Carolina and 9-2 to the host Texas team at the Longhorn Invitational.
Louisiana Tech, playing without all-Conference USA outfielder Morgan Turkoly, who was injured Friday, played toe-to-toe with Texas on Friday in a 6-5 loss and South Carolina on Saturday.
South Carolina 4, LA Tech 3
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos