Tech softball falls to South Carolina, Texas

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 02/19/2017 - 1:37am
Leader Sports Service
021917 Tech SB Crowder C.jpg
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athleics Communications Jazlyn Crowder turned in a three-for-four plate performance Saturday vs. South Carolina.

AUSTIN, Texas — Louisiana Tech dropped a pair of games Saturday afternoon as the Lady Techsters fell 4-3 to undefeated South Carolina and 9-2 to the host Texas team at the Longhorn Invitational.

Louisiana Tech, playing without all-Conference USA outfielder Morgan Turkoly, who was injured Friday, played toe-to-toe with Texas on Friday in a 6-5 loss and South Carolina on Saturday.
South Carolina 4, LA Tech 3

